GRANITE CITY - What started out as a search warrant led to around a four-hour police standoff in the 2400 block of Cleveland Boulevard Wednesday night in Granite City.

According to Lt. Michael Parkinson of the Granite City Police Department, police went to the apartment to execute a search warrant in reference to a person discharging a weapon.

As police were serving the search warrant a suspect barricaded themself in an apartment. One of the people inside the apartment exited and was taken into custody for questioning.

The other person stayed in the apartment and refused to exit. After several attempts from police over the loudspeaker to exit the apartment. A SWAT team then broke out a window and threw a sound grenade inside. As swat was getting ready to enter the apartment the other person came out and was taken into custody for questioning.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department had their SWAT vehicle on the scene to help with the call.

No injuries were reported. Lt. Parkinson said that nobody was injured in the initial call. Parkinson said it's an ongoing investigation.

