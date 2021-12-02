WHAT: Bankside Repertory Theatre presents: A Dickens of a Tale by Geoff Callaway

WHEN: Sat Dec 4 @ 7:30pm, Sun Dec 5 @ 2pm, Fri Dec 10 @ 7:30pm, Sat Dec 11 @ 7:30pm, & Sun Dec 12 @ 2pm

WHERE: East Gallery, Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002

ALTON – Poor old Ebenezer Scrooge is dead. But before he goes quietly into that dark night, a few of his old friends and relatives gather to remember him at a memorial service in one of the finest funeral parlors in London. There’s more than a ghost of a chance this will be an event you’ll never forget!

Bankside Repertory Theatre presents a fun Yuletide evening for Dickens fans and all those who love the true spirit of Christmas. Written by founding member Geoff Callaway, the play presents some familiar characters telling their own version of the Christmas classic. "We're always grateful to our friends at Jacoby Arts Center for supporting us for several years," says Caleb King, a member of the cast and another founding member. "And we're delighted to present this happy event for the Christmas season."

Article continues after sponsor message

The theatre company had to close for a period during the pandemic but returns in full force with a cast that includes Chrissy Calkins Steele (also a founding member), Sarah Goins, Barbara Foster, Jack Dearborn, and Matthew Cocks.

Showtimes are Saturday, December 4th & 11th and Friday, December 10th at 7:30 pm; Sunday, December 5th and 12th at 2 pm.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for all students.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives - Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives! Located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL, the Jacoby Arts Center is open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm, Sundays from 12 pm to 4 pm, and closed Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

Free programming at Jacoby Art Center is made possible by 2021 Presenting Sponsor Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm.

More like this: