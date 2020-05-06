ST. ST. ST. LOUIS - Ten by Three, formerly known as The Blessing Basket Project, is teaming up with Companion Baking to help keep St. Louis jobs afloat, while helping moms around the world. Ten by Three’s Contactless Gift Pickup for Mother’s Day is a way to give back at a time when the world seems as if it has been flipped upside down. Handmade Mother’s Day Blessing Basket’s crafted by mothers in Ghana and Bangladesh, filled with delicious products from Companion Bakery, will be available to order online and pick up from Ten by Three’s warehouse.

This is a gift that gives. Not only will it show mom how much she means, it will help St. Louis-made businesses during these trying times and moms in developing economies break the cycle of poverty and provide a better future for their children by starting their own businesses. The giving back continues because your mom will be able to write the artisan who made her basket a letter in gratitude and in celebration of mothers all over the world.

To order a basket, visit tenbythree.org/mom and place your order beginning Wednesday May 6. Once you have ordered online, you will schedule your contactless pick up beginning Wednesday May 6-Saturday May 9 at 5234 Oakland Avenue St. Louis, Missouri, 63110.

About Ten by Three

In 2002, Theresa Carrington was inspired by the incredible support provided by her friends and family through notes, cards, and pictures for encouragement, which she kept in her own Blessing Basket. By 2003, Theresa found a direct path to impoverished Artisans around the world and the first major shipment of Blessing Baskets arrived. Theresa continues to pay it forward every day by empowering the women of Ten by Three Project while giving them the opportunity to make a better life for themselves via the organization’s progressive technology and thought leadership in the space. The results achieved by Ten by Three Project have been the subject of several studies by some of the nation’s top universities. The organization leads in the use of innovative technologies, including its patent pending Artisan&You technology. Learn more here.

About Companion Baking

Since 1933, Companion Baking has been making craft breads and pastries. By focusing on the 4C’s - Companions, Customers, Community and Company - Companion has built a small family-owned business with a strong reputation for doing things right. By supporting small growers and producers, encouraging sustainability, pushing culinary limits and fostering friendships, they are helping many people along the way. A local St. Louis treasure with roots in the city, Companion is serving its community and neighborhoods everyday. Learn more here.

