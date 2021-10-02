GLEN CARBON - On September 15, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act into law, marking the passage of the most equitable and comprehensive climate bill in the nation. Join Sierra Club organizer Sally Burgess and Clean Energy Advocate Jess Beverly for an overview of what's in the bill and how it will shift energy and transportation policy in the state, including in the Piasa Palisades region.

Go to “Events” on the Group website at https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades and then click on the online calendar on October 12 to fill out a registration form. For more details or if questions call Chris Krusa (410)490-5024 cell/text.

6 – 7:30 p.m. ZOOM program by the Sierra Club’s Piasa Palisades Group - Virtual Speakers Series

