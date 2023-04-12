ALTON - Alton is a special place where others make sure special holidays are celebrated by everyone. It is visible at Thanksgiving, Christmas and, this Easter, it happened again. Alton Area Community Organizations and Leaders hosted their Second Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at Rock Springs Park.

The Easter event was free and open to the public because of some generous sponsors, Alderwoman Rosie Brown, one of the sponsors, said. “We had free food, games for all ages, free haircuts, prizes, and giveaways," she said.

The inaugural event last year was something very special, but the 2023 one was equally powerful.

The event was a coming together for a significant purpose, Brown said.

“There are a lot of under-served children in the community and we were able to have fun with them and they were able to leave all the stress behind,” she said. “Children are No. 1 in our community. Everyone there felt as though they belonged and it was a very diverse group in attendance. We couldn’t have done it without our sponsors. There are a lot of big hearts here in Alton that love our youth and always want to give back to our youth like they did on Saturday.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Mayor David Goins said the weekend Easter event was truly special.

“This was an amazing event with wonderful weather,” he said. “It was just a beautiful event with the great collaboration of many different organizations. I am glad to be a part of it. This was about giving back to the community. Alton is a very giving place.”

Some won new bicycles in the various activities that were conducted and Brown said the looks and smiles were to be remembered.

“I think some couldn’t believe they had just won a new bike,” she said. "The looks and smiles on their faces were priceless."

More like this: