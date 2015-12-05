GODFREY - Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, a carriage ride and meeting Santa Claus sounds like something that could only happen in a fairytale.

For the 11th year, the Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department made this fairytale come alive this Friday, Dec. 4, at the Snowflake Festival at Glazebrook Park.

Parks and Recreation’s Administrative Assistant Angela Bosoluke was on hand to pass out free treats to the guests at the festival while her director, Kimberly Caughran enjoyed the event with her family.

“It’s such a gorgeous night and we have plenty of people out here,” Bosoluke said. “We’ve got a great crowd, an amazing theme and the lights are beautiful.”

Guests were welcomed into the park with stunning snowflake light displays lining the entrance off of Stamper Lane. Once they arrived on the main grounds, free cookies and hot cocoa were handed out by volunteers from Alton High School. While they waited their turn for a ride in a horse-drawn carriage, they sipped upon their cocoa, took “selfies” at a funny holiday hat booth and enjoyed their time with their friends and families.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were also available for a special photo opportunity. Children could share with the famous duo what they wanted for Christmas and walk away with their photo keepsake to cherish for years to come.

“The kids are my favorite part each and every year,” Bosoluke said. “They get so excited to see Santa Claus and this year, the Grinch!”

RiverBender.com was on site, videotaping the Christmas classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas to families who roasted marshmallows for s’mores or chestnuts over an open fire from their famous truck.

The Grinch himself gladly posed for pictures himself for the bold and brave children who understood that his heart had grown after saving Whoville. He was all smiles and kindness while he greeted for kids of all ages who recognized him from his film and Dr. Seuss’s classic novel.

The Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with the North Alton Godfrey Business Council, will be making the holiday season even more magical with Saturday, Dec. 12’s Breakfast with Santa event. From 8:30 to 11:00 a.m., those who register with the department can have the opportunity to do a plethora of christmas activities, meet Santa and enjoy a buffet-style breakfast at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Godfrey at 1713 Stamper Lane.

