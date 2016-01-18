EDWARDSVILLE - The community-wide effort to fund three new parks projects in Edwardsville is increasing momentum with a new coupon booklet allowing individuals the option of making budgeted, monthly payments by mailing a check in with their contributions each month. This streamlined process was created to make donations easier for those wanting to give to either the Ice Rink/Teen Center, Sports Park, Spray and Play Park, or make a general donation to all three.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton is happy that the community has embraced the new parks projects and thinks that this new monthly payment booklet makes donating even easier. Individuals and businesses can now support the campaign by using numbered, sequential vouchers indicating the amount they are giving each month.

A minimum $50 per month is required when utilizing the coupon booklets. Checks are written to The Edwardsville Community Foundation and all donations, no matter the amount, are tax-deductible. Coupon Booklets will be located at City Hall or you may also contact the office by calling (618) 692-7538 to obtain more information.

Construction has already begun on the Spray and Play Park, located at South Main and Schwarz Road, and is scheduled to be completed by Summer 2016. The two other parks in development include an Ice Rink & Teen Center on District #7 grounds located off of Governor’s Parkway and a Sports Park for baseball, softball, soccer, pickleball, tennis and more near the I-55 corridor.

If you are interested in donating or would like more information on becoming a major donor, please contact Edwardsville Community Foundation at (855) 464-3223. Donations may be mailed to Edwardsville Community Foundation to P.O. Box 102, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please make a notation on your check that the funds are to be applied to the “A Better Place to Play” campaign. If you wish to support a specific parks project, please also notate the designated park with your donation.

Those interested in learning more about the “A Better Place to Play” campaign can find information online at www.betterplacetoplay.com or call (618) 692-7538. “A Better Place to Play” can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/abetterplacetoplay and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BP2Play.

