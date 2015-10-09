EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., Oct. 6, 2015 – “A Better Place to Play”, the local campaign that is planned to provide increased recreational opportunities in the Edwardsville community, announced today their latest fundraising effort “Eat. Fund. Play.” on Oct. 22, 2015.

“Eat. Fund. Play” aims to raise awareness and funds for the campaign through local restaurants donating portions of their sales to “A Better Place to Play”. On Oct. 22, five restaurants will donate 10 percent of their sales to “A Better Place to Play’s” proposed projects, which include a Spray & Play Park, an Ice Rink/Teen Center and a multi-use Sports Park.

“We really want to make these facilities resources for everyone in the community to use and enjoy,” said Katie Grable, assistant director with the City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. “This campaign aims to improve the quality of life for everyone, regardless of age, race or socioeconomics. This fundraiser is a great opportunity to start bringing the community together now in the early stages of the campaign.”

The restaurants that are participating in the “Eat. Fund. Play” dine out event are:

1818 Chophouse

Bigelow’s Bistro

Cleveland-Heath

Mike Shannon’s Grill, Edwardsville

Texas Roadhouse, Edwardsville

Residents are encouraged to attend any one of these restaurants on Thurs., Oct. 22 between 4 p.m. -9 p.m.

Of the three parks projects in development, the Spray & Play Park is the first to get started at the intersection of South Main and Schwarz streets. Slated for completion near Memorial Day 2016, plans for the Spray & Play Park include a splash pad and dry playground designed with special ADA standards built into the site. The park will also include a walking/fitness track, shade structures,pavilions, restrooms/changing rooms as well as native plantings with interpretive signage and a butterfly garden. Additional information about the Sports Park and the Ice Rink/Teen Center are available on the campaign website.

For those not able to get out for the “Eat. Fund. Play.” event, sponsorship levels are available to corporate sponsors or private citizens to help fund the development of these projects, including naming right of each park and its features. Patrons can donate through PayPal, by becoming a major sponsor or by making a 2-year pledge commitment. The “A Better Place to Play” campaign is a partnership with the Edwardsville Community Foundation making all sponsorships and donations tax deductible.

For more information about the campaign or the “Eat. Fund. Play” fundraising efforts, or to become a sponsor or make a donation, visitwww.betterplacetoplay.com or call (618) 692-7538. “A Better Place to Play” can also be found on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/abetterplacetoplay and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BP2Play.

