ALTON - Spooky skeletons, princesses and living mannequins all joined forces for the 99th Annual Alton Halloween Parade on this cool and rainy Halloween night.

The parade began at 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Washington Avenue and Broadway. The parade traveled to Piasa Street, ending at the amazing Frew’s Bridal live mannequin display.

Leading the parade this year is Grand Marshal Bill Keller, a long-time Alton Housing Authority employee, who has been participating in the parade in some way or another since the early 1960s.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker also got in on the parade action, dressing up like the Cookie Monster and riding along the route in a beautiful yellow sports car.

Folks from outside the Alton area travel from as far as St. Louis to enjoy the annual Alton tradition.

“From where we’re from,” the St. Louis-native said, “We have never even heard of a Halloween parade before.”

Various marching bands from around the area, including the Alton High School Marching 100, entertained the crowds along the chilly streets of Downtown Alton.

Dream Home Reality Centre of Wood River took home the first place prize in the commercial division category for their Flintstones-themed float. It was even decked out with a projector to display the classic live-action film.

Coming in second place in the commercial division was Mugeunast Alton Toyota with their Ghostbusters-themed float. Slimer and even the Stay Puft Marshmallow man were on display as the employees handed out candy. Of course, the Ghostbusters theme played in the background.

Dr. Bruce Vest’s Orthopedic and Sports Medicine practice came in third place with their oceanic and medical mixed theme. Employees dressed as nurses while Dr. Vest posed with a skeleton.

Lastly, in fourth place of the commercial division, RiverBender.com’s offering of the “daily dose” of local news was loved by the judges. Green-colored fog billowed out of a Frankenstein’s cauldron while volunteers of the RiverBender.com Community Center put on their best “zombie” walk and made their trek down Broadway.

Coming up to the parade’s 100th anniversary, this year’s parade sure ended the century-long stretch with a bang.

