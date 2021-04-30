ALTON - The Alton Fire Department is known for its immediate responses to fire and first-responder scenes and early Friday morning, the quick response preserved much of the playground and nearby West Elementary School in Alton.

Alton Fire Department Deputy Chief Rob Franke said it was a great effort by the firefighters after the 911 call came in between 1:15 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

“The firefighters saw what had to be done and did it quickly and did protect the building and a lot of contents,” Deputy Chief Franke said. “There was no reason for this (the fire) to happen.”

The Alton Police Department was at the scene Friday morning taking pictures. Part of the playground and a large tree by the playground suffered damage, but as a whole, much was saved. Even the playground swings were preserved.

West Elementary Principal Dr. Brian Saenz, commended both Alton Fire Department and the Alton Police Department for the job they have done with the fire.

“They do a great job not only today with this fire but every day,” he said. “I can’t thank them enough. We were able to continue with school and there was a little smell near where the fire happened, but nothing unbearable. We are thankful for what the police and fire did and are doing. They are investigating the situation.”

A person passing by affiliated with the school saw a “glow” in back and the principal said also saved the playground and possibly the school contents.

“They called 911 as soon as they saw something unusual,” he said. “Who knows what might have transpired if the fire had gotten out of control.”

Dr. Saenz said the children were upset they couldn’t play on their playground on Friday, but they made the best of it in the Public School Stadium area. Saenz said some of the playground will likely have to be replaced because it had damage to the metal, framing, coverings and slides that melted away.

Franke said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined and the fire and police department continue to investigate the situation.

Anyone with any knowledge about the fire should contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

