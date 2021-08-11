90-Year-Old Woman Dies: ISP Investigates Fatal Pedestrian Traffic Crash In Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS - Illinois State Police District 11 is investigating a fatal pedestrian traffic crash that occurred at 10:15 a.m. on August 10, 2021. Betty L. Plocher, 90, of Pocahontas, died in the incident.
The pedestrian was walking south across Illinois Route 143 from her mailbox when she was struck in the roadway by a 20-year-old man in a black 1996 Ford F150, also from Pocahontas. Details are below.
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 11:
WHAT: Vehicle vs Pedestrian Fatal Traffic Crash
WHERE: Illinois Route 143 in the area of Pine Tree Lane, Pocahontas, Madison
County
WHEN: August 10, 2021 at 10:15 a.m.
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Black 1996 Ford F150
DRIVER: Unit 1 – A 20-year-old male Pocahontas, IL – Refused
medical attention.
PEDESTRIAN: Betty L. Plocher, a 90-year-old female from Pocahontas, IL – Deceased.
PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1
was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 143 in the area of Pine Tree
Lane. The pedestrian was walking south across Illinois Route 143 from
her mailbox. Unit 1 struck the pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian
was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where she succumbed to
her injuries. The driver of Unit 1 refused medical attention. The ISP
Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation.
No further information will be disseminated at this time.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law
.
