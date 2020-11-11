COLLINSVILLE - An 8-year-old from Fairview Heights died in a multiple-vehicle traffic crash at 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, on Interstate-55, southbound at milepost 37, just north of the New Douglas Road Exit in Madison County.

Multiple people were also transported to area hospitals from the crash that involved four vehicles.

The Following Preliminary Information is being released by Illinois State Police District 11:

WHAT: Multiple Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHEN: Nov. 10, 2020 at approximately 8:35 p.m.

WHERE: Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 37, just north of the New Douglas Road Exit, Madison County

VEHICLE: Unit 1: 2008 Gray Chevrolet Malibu

Unit 2: 2003 Red Kenworth Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer

Unit 3: 2009 Silver Ford Focus

Unit 4: 2018 White International Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer

DRIVER: Unit 1: Laura D. Schmittling, 27-year-old female of Collinsville, IL

Unit 3: Lacy A. Weiser, 23- year-old female of Highland, IL

Unit 4: Benjamin M. Brunoehler, 27-year-old male of Sandwich, IL

PASSENGER: Unit 1: Juvenile, 8-year-old of Collinsville, IL (Deceased)

Juvenile, 2-year-old of Collinsville, IL

(Transported to a local area hospital with injuries)

Unit 2: Travis G. Michaels, 35-year-old male of Hazelton, IA

Unit 3: Juvenile, 4-year-old of Highland, IL

(Transported to a local area hospital with injuries)

Juvenile, 6-month-old of Highland, IL

(Transported to a local area hospital with injuries)

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling on Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 37, just north of the New Douglas Road Exit. For unknown reasons, Unit 1 ran off the roadway to the left and struck a guardrail. After striking the guardrail, Unit 1 became disabled in the left lane. Unit 2, also traveling at the same location, swerved to avoid Unit 1 and sideswiped Unit 3 traveling in the adjacent lane. Unit 4, who was also traveling in the left lane then struck Unit 1.

CHARGES: Pending Investigation

The public is reminded all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

