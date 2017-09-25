EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE athletics held its eighth-annual golf outing Sat., Sept. 23 at Gateway National Golf Links.

SIUE Athletics thanks all of the participants and sponsors for their generous support:

The winners:

1st Place - A Flight

52 - Ryan McAllister, John Snow, Phil Schildknecht, Jordan Schwankhaus

2nd Place - A Flight

54 - DeWayne Barnett, Bob Tays, Chase Butler, David Sheahan

1st Place - B Flight (won 3-way scorecard playoff)

62 - Scott Gruber, Mark Allaria, Ryan Dietrick, Kris Kathmann

2nd Place - B Flight

62 - Kyle Lickenbrock, Scott Peters, Eric Ham, Dave ROth

Skins

Eagle 3 on #13 - Gallatin/Gallatin team

Closest to the Hole

#4 - Ryan McAllister (1 feet, 6 inches)

#12 Bob Tays (4 feet, 4 inches)

Longest Drive

Ladies #3 Cindy Kolda

Men's #18 B.J. Russell

Cougar Shootout, presented by BAM Marketing, $500 winner

Craig Louer, 4 feet, 4 inches to the pin

