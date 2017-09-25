8th Annual SIUE Golf Benefit results
EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE athletics held its eighth-annual golf outing Sat., Sept. 23 at Gateway National Golf Links.
SIUE Athletics thanks all of the participants and sponsors for their generous support:
The winners:
1st Place - A Flight
52 - Ryan McAllister, John Snow, Phil Schildknecht, Jordan Schwankhaus
2nd Place - A Flight
54 - DeWayne Barnett, Bob Tays, Chase Butler, David Sheahan
1st Place - B Flight (won 3-way scorecard playoff)
62 - Scott Gruber, Mark Allaria, Ryan Dietrick, Kris Kathmann
2nd Place - B Flight
62 - Kyle Lickenbrock, Scott Peters, Eric Ham, Dave ROth
Skins
Eagle 3 on #13 - Gallatin/Gallatin team
Closest to the Hole
#4 - Ryan McAllister (1 feet, 6 inches)
#12 Bob Tays (4 feet, 4 inches)
Longest Drive
Ladies #3 Cindy Kolda
Men's #18 B.J. Russell
Cougar Shootout, presented by BAM Marketing, $500 winner
Craig Louer, 4 feet, 4 inches to the pin
