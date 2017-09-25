8th Annual SIUE Golf Benefit results Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE athletics held its eighth-annual golf outing Sat., Sept. 23 at Gateway National Golf Links. SIUE Athletics thanks all of the participants and sponsors for their generous support: The winners: 1st Place - A Flight 52 - Ryan McAllister, John Snow, Phil Schildknecht, Jordan Schwankhaus 2nd Place - A Flight 54 - DeWayne Barnett, Bob Tays, Chase Butler, David Sheahan 1st Place - B Flight (won 3-way scorecard playoff) 62 - Scott Gruber, Mark Allaria, Ryan Dietrick, Kris Kathmann 2nd Place - B Flight Article continues after sponsor message 62 - Kyle Lickenbrock, Scott Peters, Eric Ham, Dave ROth Skins Eagle 3 on #13 - Gallatin/Gallatin team Closest to the Hole #4 - Ryan McAllister (1 feet, 6 inches) #12 Bob Tays (4 feet, 4 inches) Longest Drive Ladies #3 Cindy Kolda Men's #18 B.J. Russell Cougar Shootout, presented by BAM Marketing, $500 winner Craig Louer, 4 feet, 4 inches to the pin More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football