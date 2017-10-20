EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Neighbors in Need will be hosting their 8th Annual Turkey Trot at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 23, at their new location on the Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville campus.

Chad Opel, co-founder and Board Treasurer of Edwardsville Neighbors in Need, said the new location will be great for the event, and is anticipating to host more than 900 runners this year.

"The last couple of years we've held the event at Edwardsville High School," Opel said. "It was a great location, but it was a down and back route. With more than 800 people it gets tight fast. Now we have a lot bigger landscape for a loop course. It's a cool run. This year’s route will give runners a great view with it being partially on the roads, the trails, and running directly through the amazing SIUE campus."

Opel said the event is a great tradition for the community. Allowing people to get out in the morning for a little exercise, spend time with loved ones, and help raise money for a good cause.

"You don't have to be a serious runner," Opel said. "It's just fun to get out with the family, and it allows you stuff yourself a little more at Thanksgiving dinner."

Opel started the organization in 2010 with his wife Kathie to help local families facing medical and emergency hardships. Over the years Edwardsville Neighbors in Need has raised almost $500,000 for over 90 families in need throughout District 7 with events like the Turkey Trot and The Taste of Edwardsville.

"Our primary goal is to help these families financially bridge the gap while they are going through a crisis period." Opel said. "We are also here to remind them that their community is standing behind them and supporting them."

A 400 meter kids fun run will start things off at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 5K at 8:45 a.m. All runners will receive a tech long-sleeve race shirt with an awards ceremony following the race.

For more information about Edwardsville Neighbors in Need or to register for the 8th Annual Turkey Trot visit EdwardsvilleNeighborsinNeed.org.

