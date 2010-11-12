(Alton, IL) Bring the family, gather some friends and come to Downtown Alton for a full day of shopping and dining, then conclude with an evening concert at Jacoby Arts Center. Alton Marketplace is teaming up with the Sierra Club to continue the tradition of “going green” and supporting the downtown shopping experience this holiday season. The 8th annual Green Gift Bazaar will be Saturday, November 27th, from 10am-8pm at the Riverbender.com Community Center, 200 West 3rd St. in downtown Alton. At the event shoppers will also find sale information for the wide assortment of downtown retailers and restaurants to encourage shopping local and keeping your money “home for the holidays”!

The Green Gift Bazaar is a free event and features a variety of locally made and eco-friendly gift ideas, such as: art made from recycled or upcycled components, handmade jewelry, books, furniture, “green” products for your home, and much more. Kids will enjoy a take home nature craft, plus bring your strands of burned out Christmas Lights to be recycled and your name will be entered into a drawing to win energy efficient LED Christmas lights, provided by the Sierra Club.

Article continues after sponsor message

To conclude the evening, visit the Jacoby Arts Center at 627 E. Broadway to see the Crusell Quartet performing at the LIVE at Jacoby: Last Saturday Nights concert series. The ensemble is a unique musical combination of clarinet, violin, viola, and cello. The group takes its name from Bernard H. Crusell, a Finnish clarinet virtuoso and composer of Beethoven’s era. In addition to their regular elegant classical repertoire, The Crusell Quartet includes selections by Ravel, Debussy, and jazz pianist Richie Beirach. Clarinetist, Elsie Parker (equally known as the chanteuse of “The Poor People of Paris”) leads the excellent chamber music group; who have just recorded their first CD “ELM” on Centaur Records. Admission: $10; seniors and students, $8. Doors open: 6 p.m. Concert: 7-9 p.m. Enjoy an intimate cabaret setting and a cash bar.

Don’t miss this special occasion to share a holiday shopping and entertainment experience in your Downtown with family and friends. We hope to see you there! For more information or vendor information, contact, Sarah Ansell, (618) 780-9197 or wparthouse@yahoo.com

More like this:

Related Video: