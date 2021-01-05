CHICAGO – If you’d like a chance to kick off the new year with a bit more coin in your bank account then you might want to pick up a Mega Millions® and Powerball® ticket, as both jackpots are rolling with a record-making $842 million in prizes up for grabs!

The estimated annuity jackpot for Mega Millions is $432 million, making it the 10th largest jackpot in the game’s history. The next Mega Millions draw is on Tuesday, January 5.

The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $410 million, which is the largest Powerball jackpot in almost two years. The next Powerball draw is on Wednesday, January 6.

With a combined total of $842 million on offer, this is only the third time ever that both the Mega Millions and Powerbal jackpots have simultaneously hit over $400 million.

There are multiple ways to play, so it’s never been easier for Illinois residents 18 years of age and older to get in on the fun and purchase an Illinois Lottery ticket. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, and on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

Throughout the month of January, the Illinois Lottery is giving players who buy three or more lines of Mega Millions or Powerball tickets for the current draw in-store one free Quick Pick Lucky Day Lotto® ticket.

Mega Millions is played every Friday and Tuesday night, with the next

draw taking place tonight, Tuesday January 5 at 10 p.m. (CT). Powerball is played on Wednesday and Saturday, with the next prize draw taking place on Wednesday, January 6.

