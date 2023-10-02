GODFREY - A Godfrey retailer - MotoMart at 5311 Godfrey Road in Godfrey - is celebrating after selling a jackpot-winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $800,000 over the weekend.

Illinois Lottery officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the Sept. 29 evening drawing at MotoMart. The lucky player who purchased the winning ticket matched all five numbers in the Friday evening drawing to score the $800,000 jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 1-2-13-31-32.

The lucky winner isn’t the only one celebrating. For selling the winning ticket, MotoMart will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $8,000.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick was excited to learn of the big ticket winner in the village and said: "This will be good for MotoMart and once the person collects it, people will drive for miles to buy tickets there. Hopefully, the lucky winner was a Godfrey resident.

"A total of $800,000 is a huge amount of money for a person to win in the lottery," the mayor said. "It will be life-changing for the person who had the winning ticket."

The mayor laughed and said, "If it was me, I would try to keep it a secret."

Nearly 28,000 other lucky Illinois Lottery players also had winning tickets in the Friday, Sept. 29 evening drawing for Lucky Day Lotto, with total prizes amounting to nearly $865,000.

So far this year, over 9 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold, with total prizes netting more than $53 million for Illinois Lottery players.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

