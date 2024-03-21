8,000 Eggs: Massive Easter Egg Hunt Is Saturday In Granite City
GRANITE CITY - A massive Easter egg hunt is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Southwestern Illinois College Granite City Campus (4950 Maryville Road, Granite City.
The egg hunt is open to the public for ages 12 and under. There will be face painting, a petting zoo, balloon art, inflatables, tattoos, crafts, games, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“They have over 8,000 eggs ready to hide this year,” said an excited Chris Mitchell, communications director for the Granite City School District.
The egg hunt schedule is as follows:
10:15 a.m. - Ages 0-2 & 9-12.
10:25 a.m. - Ages 3-5
10:35 a.m. - Ages 6-8
More like this:
Related Video: