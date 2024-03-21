GRANITE CITY - A massive Easter egg hunt is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Southwestern Illinois College Granite City Campus (4950 Maryville Road, Granite City.

The egg hunt is open to the public for ages 12 and under. There will be face painting, a petting zoo, balloon art, inflatables, tattoos, crafts, games, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“They have over 8,000 eggs ready to hide this year,” said an excited Chris Mitchell, communications director for the Granite City School District.

Article continues after sponsor message

The egg hunt schedule is as follows:

10:15 a.m. - Ages 0-2 & 9-12.

10:25 a.m. - Ages 3-5

10:35 a.m. - Ages 6-8

More like this:

3 days ago - The Riverbend's Ultimate Easter Egg Hunt Guide

Today - Your Weekend Go Guide: Explore This Weekend's Events!

2 days ago - Over 15,000 Eggs: Paper Planes Ministries to Host Their Community Easter Egg Hunt

Mar 8, 2024 - Local Leaders Rally for Alton's Annual Easter Festivities for Kids

Feb 19, 2024 - South Roxana Neighbor's Extend Thanks To Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery For Donation

Related Video:

The Village of Godfrey Easter Egg Hunt

Easter Bunny and Sam the Eagle from Liberty Bank

 