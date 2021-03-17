

EDWARDSVILLE - The Honorable Judge Kyle Napp today sentence Donald Nelson to 80 years in prison for the murder of the beloved Eldon "Twirp" Williams of Godfrey.

Williams was a Realtor, a Godfrey Village Board member, a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He was highly active in area civic affairs his entire adult life.

Nelson, 36, would not be eligible for parole until 108 years old.

“Today’s sentencing ensures that Mr. Nelson will never again be a threat to the community,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine.

“Twirp Williams was a pillar of the Alton and Godfrey communities and we hope that this sentence provides some peace to his family with knowing Mr. Nelson will spend the remainder of his life in prison."

Nelson was found guilty of the First Degree Murder of Eldon “Twirp” Williams in Godfrey on October 16, 2018. At today’s hearing, Judge Napp sentenced Donald Nelson to 40 years on the count of First Degree Murder with an additional 25 years to be served consecutively for an enhanced gun charge. Mandatory truth in sentencing applies and Mr. Nelson will be required to serve 100 percent of this consecutive sentence of 65 years in prison.

Sentencing on additional charges of Armed Violence, Criminal Trespass, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm resulted in an additional 15-year sentence of which 50 percent must be served.

