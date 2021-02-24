BETHALTO - On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, the Bethalto Police Department responded to a theft complaint at Rose Lawn Cemetery.

Bethalto officers learned that an unknown suspect(s) entered the grounds during the overnight hours and stole approximately 80 small copper memorial vases off burial sites, throwing flowers from those vases onto the ground as they stole them. The vases collectively had a scrap value of less than $50.00 but the retail cost to replace them is over $4,000.

“This is a cost that the loved ones of those targeted would typically have to cover. Thankfully the owners of Rose Lawn have stepped in and are going to cover that cost to avoid further emotional torment of those affected by this despicable act,” Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said.

Anyone with information on the suspect(s) in this incident is strongly encouraged to contact the Bethalto Police Department through Facebook Message or by phone at 618-377-5266.

