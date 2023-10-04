EDWARDSVILLE - Locally-owned Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors (CBBR) is encouraging people to consider a sweet, not scary, addition to their families this Halloween. The realtor group will be hosting its 7th annual Partners for Pets event on Oct. 14, 2023.

The Howl-O-Ween Open House event is open to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 9136 Lower Marine Road in St. Jacob, Illinois. The event is designed to raise donations to support Partners for Pets and find adoptive homes for the animals currently in their care.

“We look forward to this event all year long!” said Partners for Pets Director Erika Pratte. “We are so fortunate to have the support of Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors. The funds raised throughout the last seven years have allowed Partners for Pets to launch new community programs, make renovations to our facility, and help countless rescued dogs and cats find happy homes. We hope community members will take this opportunity to check out the Partners for Pets facility and consider adoption or join our team as a volunteer.”

CBBR’s realtors sponsored 33 cats and dogs this year, and their sponsorship reduces adoption costs on all those pets. The event includes food, games, raffle items, trick or treating for kids, and facility tours. Costumes are encouraged and all pets will have a reduced adoption rate of $25 the day of the event except non-sponsored puppies. CBBR President Gerry Schuetzenhofer said 100% of the funds raised through the Howl-O-Ween Open House will go to support Partners for Pets.

“Partners for Pets is a cause that is close to our hearts and it’s become an event our REALTORS look forward to each year,” Schuetzenhofer said. “It’s been exciting for our team to see what we can accomplish together and the difference we are making. We can’t wait to see people bring home their newest family member.”

Over the last seven years through various events, CBBR has raised over $27,000 for Partners for Pets and has helped 175 pets find their “furever” homes. To learn more about this year’s Howl-O-Ween event, go to brownrealtors.com/petevent.

About Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors:

Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors is the largest real estate firm in the Metro East St Louis area, with seven offices located in Belleville, Edwardsville, Alton, Grafton, Highland, O’Fallon and Troy and a network of more than 210 expertly trained REALTORS® and staff. Its mission is to offer buyers and sellers the best real estate services possible and the convenience of one stop shopping with affiliated mortgage and title services. For more information about Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors, go to www.brownrealtors.com. To contact the corporate office, call 618-692-7290.

