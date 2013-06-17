St. Louis Regional Airport is set to host the 7th Annual Bethalto Fireworks Celebration on Sunday, June 30th.

Cornerstone Church of Bethalto began the family-friendly event in 2007 as a gift to the local community and has continued to stage the celebration each year. The event will open at 4 p.m. and will include bouncers, games, food, horse rides, music, and a craft fair. The fireworks, provided by Central States Fireworks, will serve as the grand finale starting at approximately 9:15 p.m.

The activities and entertainment are free. Food, soda and bottled water are available for purchase. Kona Ice of St. Louis will be onsite once again with their Shaved Ice. Church volunteers will be cooking up thousands of hot dogs and hamburgers, along with serving nachos in order to keep the prices to a minimum. New to the menu this year will be pulled-pork sandwiches and pork chops. “We have always tried to keep this event affordable, and our great volunteers make that possible,” said Pastor Erik Scottberg. “Ever year, my staff and I are overwhelmed by the incredible effort our congregation puts into this event.” Because the celebration is a family-friendly event, guests are asked that no alcohol or coolers be brought onto the airport grounds.

“This community event would not be possible without the support and cooperation of the airport staff along with the Bethalto Police and Fire Departments,” said Scottberg. “We are praying for good weather and would like to encourage the community to come out and join us.”

Applications are still being accepted for craft and vendor space. For more information about the Bethalto Fireworks Celebration, visit the Cornerstone Church website at www.BethaltoChurch.com or call the church office at 618-377-7625.

Cornerstone Church is located at 196 S. Moreland Road in Bethalto, IL. The Cornerstone Network includes additional campuses at 4836 N. Alby in Godfrey, IL (which also serves as the location for their Deaf Church) and 310 South Rapp Avenue in Columbia, IL. Cornerstone is actively dedicated to becoming the center of life for the community, taking the love of God out of the church walls and bringing it to the people. Cornerstone’s mission is to offer a place for those throughout the Riverbend area to Connect with Faith, Family, Friends and Future. Cornerstone Church is an active member of the Assemblies of God, a Pentecostal denomination based in the United States, with over 12,000 churches and nearly 3 million adherents worldwide.

