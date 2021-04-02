EDWARDSVILLE - Bonifest is always a special time for Downtown Edwardsville and the surrounding area. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, St. Boniface Parish has decided to cancel the annual Bonifest and Run For Bonifest 2021. However, to make up for the Bonifest cancellation, a large Big Bona Raffle is set with a $75,000 grand prize.

“As much as we love kicking off summer with the entire community of Edwardsville and surrounding areas, we have decided the safest course of action is to cancel Bonifest and Run for Bonifest 2021,” said Rev. Jeff Goeckner, VF, said. “While the health and safety of our community is always our top priority, this is our second year without our largest fundraiser. Our hope is that our Big Bona Raffle will help us reach our annual goal. The proceeds from this raffle will benefit the various ministries of St. Boniface Parish and six local charities. We have been working to make our Big Bona Raffle new and improved and now it has a $75,000 winner of the grand prize."

For every ticket purchased, choose from 1 of 6 charities, and $10 will be donated.

Early Bird Drawing - Buy your tickets now and be entered in the Early Bird Drawing on Easter Sunday for 10 free entries.

Tickets are $100 each. Buy 2, get 1 Free

Buy 3, get 2 Free

Buy 5, get 5 Free

Buy 10, get 10 Free!

$10 of every purchased ticket can be donated to your choice of one of the charities listed below:

A Beacon of Light Pregnancy Center

Good Samaritan House

Glen-Ed Pantry

Saint Vincent de Paul Society

Knights of Columbus Edwardsville, IL.

Father Goeckner said he was disappointed that Bonifest could not happen, but understands it is being done for people’s safety in COVID-19.

“Bonifest is always an important fundraiser for the parish and school and this year’s raffle will be really important. We use it for operating expenses and it supports all our ministries.”

To purchase raffle tickets visit https://www.st-boniface.com/raffle

