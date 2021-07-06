GRANITE CITY - A 73-year-old woman died from injuries after a vehicle struck her residence on Monday, July 5, 2021, in the 1900 block of Joy Avenue in Granite City.

The Granite City Police Department immediately responded to the 1900 block of Joy Avenue after a call about a traffic crash that had just occurred.

"Upon arrival, officers found that the vehicle involved had struck a residence," Major Nick Novacich, the assistant chief of police, said. "The driver of the vehicle was located and is currently in custody awaiting charges through the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office.

"Granite City Firefighters located a victim inside the residence who had appeared to have died from injuries sustained during the crash."

The victim has been identified as:

Virginia Ann Ohren

73 years of age

1900 block of Joy Ave.

Granite City, IL 62040

"An investigation into this incident is still ongoing," Major Novacich said. "The identity of the suspect in custody will not be released at this time."

