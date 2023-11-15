SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera and Illinois Finance Authority (IFA) Executive Director Chris Meister issued nearly $7.2 million in no-interest or low-interest loans to emergency responders across the state. The loans are made available through the Fire Truck Revolving Loan Program and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program.

“Our emergency responders put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe, and they need safe and reliable vehicles to get the job done,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “That’s why I’m proud that my administration is ensuring that fire departments across the state can purchase the fire trucks and ambulance they need to save lives.”

“Without programs such as our Fire Truck and Ambulance Revolving Loan, many departments would have to continue to repair vehicles that are not reliable anymore and never be able to afford a new fire truck or ambulance,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera.“The OSFM thanks Governor Pritzker for his commitment to our first responders and safety of our state’s residents.”

“A staffed fire truck or ambulance must be available to service time-sensitive emergencies in every community in Illinois,” said Illinois Finance Authority Executive Director Chris Meister. “Economically beneficial loans are one path to help meet this essential need. We thank Governor Pritzker and Fire Marshal Rivera for the opportunity to help finance the vehicles needed by first responders across Illinois.”

The Fire Truck Revolving Loan Program (FTRL) and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program (ARLP) are designed to assist departments or cities in purchasing emergency vehicles that they may not otherwise be able to afford. Under the FTRL program, fire departments, fire protection districts, and township fire departments may apply for up to $350,000 in low-interest or no-interest loans for the purchase of a fire truck or brush trucks. The loans must be repaid within 20 years.

Under the ARLP program, units of local government (city, town, village, township, fire department, fire protection district) and not-for-profit ambulance service providers can apply for no-interest or low-interest loans of up to $200,000. These loans must be paid back in 10 years.

A list of recipients from the FRTL and ARLP is below.

Recipients of the Fire Truck Revolving Loan:

Clinton:

Hoffman Fire Protection District: $120,000

Cook:

Pleasantview Fire Protection District: $350,000

Village of Berkeley: $350,000

DuPage:

Bensenville Fire Protection District #2: $350,000

Edgar:

Kansas Fire Protection District: $150,000

Jo Daviess:

City of East Dubuque: $350,000

Johnson/Union/Williamson:

Village of Goreville: $350,000

Kankakee:

City of Kankakee: $350,000

LaSalle:

Sheridan Fire Protection District: $350,000

Lee:

Amboy Fire Protection District: $350,000

Madison:

City of Wood River: $350,000

McHenry:

Marengo Fire Protection District: $350,000

Montgomery:

City of Witt: $163,397.47

Moultrie:

Sullivan Fire Protection District: $350,000

Rock Island:

Cordova Fire Protection District: $350,000

St. Clair:

Saint Libory Fire Protection District: $350,000

Saline:

Village of Carrier Mills: $350,000

Sangamon:

Divernon Fire Protection District: $350,000

Will:

Village of Crete: $300,000

Recipients of the Ambulance Revolving Loan:

Grundy:

Gardner Fire Protection District: $200,000

Hancock:

Nauvoo Fire Protection District: $200,000

Kankakee:

Manteno Community Fire Protection District: $200,000

McHenry:

Harvard Fire Protection District: $200,000

Peoria:

B.Y.E Ambulance Service, Inc.: $200,000

Winnebago:

Win-Bur-Sew Fire Protection District: $200,000

