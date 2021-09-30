EAST ST. LOUIS – A convicted felon from the Metro East is headed to prison for nearly six years for his illegal possession and use of a firearm. Marrio Robinson, 39, of East St. Louis, was sentenced yesterday to 71 months in prison, which will be followed by a term of 3 years of supervised release. Robinson previously pled guilty to the offense in September 2020.

According to court documents and the evidence, Robinson was involved in a shooting in East St. Louis, in 2017. Robinson shot toward the victim at least ten times using a Glock .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol, resulting in injuries to the victim’s thigh and lower leg.

At the time Robinson possessed the semi-automatic pistol, he had been previously convicted of Possession of a Controlled Substance in the St. Clair County Circuit Court and Distribution of Crack Cocaine, Maintaining a Drug Premise, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois. Robinson was therefore prohibited from possessing any

firearm.

The case was investigated by the East St. Louis Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Karelia S. Rajagopal

