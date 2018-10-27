WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Chief provided an early morning notice that at 1:33 a.m. on Oct. 27, 2018, the Wood River Police Department responded to a serious traffic accident, involving two vehicles, at the intersection of Illinois Route 143 and Illinois Route 3.

"One vehicle had two occupants and the other vehicle had five occupants," Chief Wells said. "The vehicle with five occupants was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 3. The vehicle with two occupants was traveling east on Illinois Route 143. The accident is still being investigated to determine the cause of the accident.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The vehicle with five occupants went off the roadway, on the south-east side of the intersection, into a water retention basin. First responders had to go into the water to provide medical attention to the victims of the accident. All five people from the vehicle were transported to the hospital for treatment. One victim inside the vehicle had to be flown from the accident scene to a St. Louis area hospital. The occupants of the other vehicle were also transported to area hospitals for injuries received."

Wells added that due to the severity of the accident, accident reconstructionist experts from the Illinois State Police were requested to respond to assist by the reconstructing the accident. The roadways were closed for several hours while the scene was investigated.

"The accident currently remains under investigation," Chief Wells said. "Conditions and names of the victims involved in the accident are not being released at this time."

More like this: