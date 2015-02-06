CHICAGO — Law Bulletin Publishing Company and its Leading Lawyers division today announced that seven attorneys at Edwardsville-based Reed Armstrong Mudge & Morrissey PC were named by their peers across Illinois to the lists of the top lawyers licensed to practice in the state.

A total of five of the firm’s attorneys were named Leading Lawyers, a distinction earned by fewer than 5 percent of all lawyers registered to practice in Illinois. And two attorneys were named Emerging Lawyers, a distinction earned by fewer than 2 percent of all Illinois-licensed lawyers.

Law Bulletin Publishing Company, through its Leading Lawyers division, conducted an extensive statewide survey of Illinois lawyers asking: “If you couldn’t take a case in your area of law, to whom would you refer a family member or friend?” Only those lawyers who were most often recommended by their peers in one of 100 areas of law and approved by Leading Lawyers’ 400-member Advisory Board achieved the distinction of being a Leading Lawyer. Lawyers could not nominate themselves or any lawyers at their own firm. Also, the rigorous research methodology eliminated the possibility of lawyers being selected through a popularity contest.

Five Reed Armstrong partners were named Leading Lawyers in the following areas:

Stephen Mudge:

Class Action/Mass Tort Defense Law

Insurance, Insurance Coverage & Reinsurance Law

Personal Injury Defense Law: General

Products Liability Defense Law

Transportation Defense Law: Including Aviation/FELA/Maritime

Martin Morrissey:

Insurance, Insurance Coverage & Reinsurance Law

Personal Injury Defense Law: General

Products Liability Defense Law

Michael J. Bedesky:

Civil Appellate Law

Insurance, Insurance Coverage & Reinsurance Law

Personal Injury Defense Law: General

Products Liability Defense Law

Bryan L. Skelton:

Products Liability Defense Law

Toxic Torts Defense Law

William B. Starnes II:

Civil Appellate Law

Personal Injury Defense Law: General

Products Liability Defense Law

Also, Stephen C. Mudge was named to the Leading Lawyers list of the Top 100 Downstate Business Leaders in Illinois. He also serves on the distinguished Advisory Board which helps vet the list. Only those lawyers who were the very most often recommended by their peers in the survey are invited to serve on the Advisory Board. They are essentially the best of the best.

The firm’s two Emerging Lawyers are Dominique N. Seymoure and Tori Lynn Walls.

Seymoure is a partner who has practiced law since 2001. Walls, an associate, joined the bar in 2003.

Emerging Lawyers are younger than age 40 or have practiced law for 10 or fewer years.

“Leading Lawyers is a very strong list of the state’s top lawyers,” said Scott Anderson, director of Leading Lawyers and publisher of Leading Lawyers Magazine. “Additionally, for the two Emerging Lawyers at Reed Armstrong, when you consider the age and experience of the peer group, to be named to that list of less than 2,000 lawyers is indeed an exclusive honor.”

