6th Annual Sisters of Swing LADIES Golf Tournament to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters will be held on Friday, June 21st. The 18 hole - best ball scramble tournament will take place at The Orchards in Belleville.

Early Bird Entry - $100 entry fee. After June 1st - $110. Fee includes green fees and cart, skins, mulligans, flighted prizes based on number of teams registered, a catered luncheon by The Shrine in Belleville; prizes for closest to the hole; attendance prizes and at the end of your round enjoy wine samples and Italian fare courtesy of The Office Bar and Grill in Red Bud.

Article continues after sponsor message

Registered golfers are invited to attend a golf pre-party on Thursday, June 13 at Macy's, St. Clair Square. Party guests will have the opportunity to meet representatives from Estee Lauder and P&G Fragrances, view a fashion show featuring ladies golf & sports apparel, and enjoy shopping discounts, free product samples and appetizers. Attendees will also be able to visit with LPGA pro Laura McCune who will be on hand to talk to guests about improving their golf game.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois is a non-profit organization serving St. Clair, Madison, Clinton and Monroe counties. We make a difference in the lives of hundreds of children-at-risk each year by matching each child with a volunteer mentor who provides friendship and guidance.

For tournament registration, sponsorships or to donate a basket for the raffle, please call Missy at 398-3162.

More like this: