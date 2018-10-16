EAST ST. LOUIS – It’s the only time of year when people put on their ball gowns—and lace up their tennis shoes—all for a good cause. The 6th Annual Jackie Joyner-Kersee Sequins, Suits and Sneakers Gala will take place on October 25th at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis.

The fundraising event benefits the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation and all of the youth programs the Center supports. The Center serves hundreds of kids and families each year through quality programs such as summer camp, after-school academic programs in addition to sports programs for wrestling, football, soccer, cheerleading, baseball, softball and basketball. The Center also plays an integral part in revitalizing the East St. Louis community through informational seminars, including financial literacy and job training programs. The Foundation also offers “Winning in Life” leadership and character education programs developed by Joyner-Kersee herself.

This year’s Sequins, Suits and Sneakers Gala will feature many of the kids who benefit from the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center’s programming as well as a special performance from MADCO Dance Company. Joyner-Kersee said this event is the Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year and has become a wonderful way for people to become connected with the Foundation and its mission. “We want people to understand that when they choose to support the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation, their money will have a direct impact on the kids who attend this center every day, as well as the community as a whole. Our goal is to help kids learn the skills they need to win in life,” said Joyner-Kersee.

This year’s Sequins, Suits and Sneakers Gala will begin at 6 p.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel in in St. Louis. For more information, go to jjkfoundation.org/gala/ or call 618-274-5437.

For more information about the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation, or the Sequins, Suits and Sneakers Gala, please contact Jessica Williams at 618-772-2349.

