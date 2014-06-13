A hummingbird’s wings flap an average of 80 times per second which accounts for the humming sound that can be heard as they zip from one flower to the next. They need to consume about twice their weight in nectar each day just to maintain their fast-paced life style. Hundreds of these amazing birds migrate to Pere Marquette State Park every year. Many can be seen flitting around the annual Hummingbird Festival at the Lodge were locals will have an opportunity to learn all about these beautiful birds.

The Festival will take place on Sunday, June 29th from 11am-3pm and will feature live music, craft vendors, restaurant favorites, wine tastings and children’s activities. Cathie Hutcheson, a licensed hummingbird bander from Makanda, IL, will be catching and banding the birds from 11am to 1pm. Banding is the process of attaching a small, individually numbered metal or plastic tag to the leg or wing of a wild bird. This enables the individual bird to be identified should it later be recaptured or recovered. The banding event will give anyone attending the festival a chance to see these amazing creatures as they are measured and banded.

Built by hand by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression in Pere Marquette State Park, the historic Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center is an awe-inspiring structure of limestone and massive timbers. Pere Marquette Lodge is located just across the Illinois River from St. Louis, Mo and includes 72 newly renovated guest rooms and cabins. The hotel features a one-of-a-kind life size chess set, a 50ft limestone fireplace, a terrace overlooking the scenic Illinois River, an indoor pool, a Restaurant, a Winery, beautiful weddings, productive business retreats, private events and more. For more information about the Hummingbird Festival and other Lodge events call 618-786-2331 or visit online at www.pmlodge.net.

