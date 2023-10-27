EAST ALTON - The old Citizens Savings and Loan Building, which is owned by the Village Of East Alton, is set for demolition on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

East Alton Village Mayor Darren Carlton said if the weather cooperates, the old savings and loan building will be torn down next week.

“We will probably start to put up a fence on Monday and then the demolition will start on Wednesday if nothing happens,” Carlton said. “We have been trying to get it down since 2017. Some things happened, but the old Citizens Savings and Loan building demolition project started moving about two to three months ago.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Carlton said the village will work to see if there is someone interested in purchasing the property of the Old Citizens Savings and Loan once it is demolished and will make good use of the location.

Carlton said there are some other derelict buildings that he hopes will either be repaired or torn down and hopes this will spark movement on those properties.

An above video done by 618 Drone Service Company is at the top of this story.

More like this: