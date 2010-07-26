Two new bands will be featured at the 5th Annual Miles Davis Jazz Festival, the "Five in '10" Saturday, August 14, at a new location in The Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

The Miles Davis Jazz Festival is sponsored by the Alton Museum of History and Art, and underwritten by grants from the Jacoby Arts Center, Illinois Arts Council and the Alton Foundation, with corporate sponsorship from Riverbender.com and Wild Moose Productions, Inc.

Dave Panico, the “Soaring Saxman” from Kansas City, MO, will play smooth jazz and funk sounds from his CD, Joy Ridin', a collection of his original compositions. He will also play several Miles Davis classics with instrumental backing from the Howard Neal Band.

Panico began playing saxophone in high school, but has since added clarinet and flute to his performing capabilities. He plays in churches and clubs throughout the midwest. With a gift of engaging his audience and a vibe that is contagious, Panico releases each of his performances early on to allow the Lord to work through them. “I love to let the Holy Spirit take control while I play,” he said.

Michael Salter was born in Chicago and moved with his family to St. Louis at a young age. A member of the acclaimed Chicago Jazz Philharmonic since 2008, he was nominated for a Grammy award for a recording with Angel Melendez and the 911 Mambo Orchestra in 2005. Michael is passionate about writing original music for his group, Freakjar.

The Howard Neal Band, a group of musicians from the Alton-Godfrey area, will be the opening act for the Miles Davis Jazz Festival. Joining them will be Tommie and Jesse Ingram, featuring the music of their brother, the late Luther Ingram, an Alton native who recorded memorable R&B hits in the 1960s and 1970s. Neal has been performing music since the age of 10, and he was a member of the original Alton High School Marching 100 Band. He has since played in clubs throughout the St. Louis area, and is currently a member of the Lewis and Clark Community College Jazz Band.

Rounding out the festival will be the “Headline” act, Michael Anthony Fitzgerald and Brian White, of St. Louis. They were “show stoppers” at last year's Miles Davis Jazz Festival, getting down off the stage and mixing it up with the audience. They soon had the audience dancing in front of the stage. Michael plays tenor and alto saxophone and White plays guitar.

Fitzgerald's style reflects his inner soul while incorporating the various sounds of classical, jazz, R&B and gospel. He is a member of the contemporary jazz group, Physical Therapy, along with Brian White, his co-performer. White is a talented guitarist, writer, producer, arranger, audio engineer and multi-instrumentalist. He is versed in all types of musical styles and genres, from jazz to rock, Latin and soul, R&B, Reggae, blues, country, rap and gospel.

Tickets are available from the Alton Museum of History and Art, and from Bossanova Restaurant and Lounge, 112 W, Third St., in downtown Alton or call (618) 462-1175.

