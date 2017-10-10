EAST. ST. LOUIS – It’s the only time of year when people put on their ball gowns—and lace up their tennis shoes—all for a good cause. The 5th Annual Jackie Joyner-Kersee Sequins, Suits and Sneakers Gala will take place on October 26th at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis.



The fundraising event benefits the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation and all of the youth programs the Center supports. The Center serves more than 3,000 children each year in quality programs such as summer camp, after-school academic programs in addition to sports programs for wrestling, football, soccer, cheerleading, baseball, softball and basketball. The Center also plays an integral part in revitalizing the East St. Louis community through informational seminars, including financial literacy and job training programs. The Foundation also offers “Winning in Life” leadership and character education programs developed by Joyner-Kersee herself.

This year’s Sequins, Suits and Sneakers Gala will feature many of the kids who benefit from the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center’s programming. Joyner-Kersee says this event continues to grow in size, and has become a wonderful way for people to become connected with the Foundation and its mission. “We feel so blessed by how successful this event has become, and this year we really wanted to make sure we brought it back to what it’s really all about, and that’s the kids. We want people to understand that when they choose to support the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation, their money will have a direct impact on these kids, and many other children in East St. Louis. It’s hard for people to understand how vital this Center is unless you hear directly from the kids themselves or come tour our facility,” said Joyner-Kersee.



This year’s Sequins, Suits and Sneakers Gala will begin at 6 p.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel in in St. Louis. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still available for this year’s event. Individual Patron Tickets for the Gala are available for $250, Relay Sponsorships cost $1,000 for four guests, and Team Sponsors can secure seating for 6 guests for $2,500. Olympic Flame Sponsors for this year’s event are World Wide Technology, Ameren Illinois, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

For more information about the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation, or the Sequins, Suits and Sneakers Gala, please contact Jessica Williams at 618-772-2349 or go to the Foundation’s website at jjkfoundation.org.

