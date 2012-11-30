Illinois State Trooper Kyle W. Deatherage was tragically killed in the line of duty on November 26, 2012. He became a State Trooper in 2009. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved his children and family very much. He also enjoyed spending time with close friends and other officers from the departments he worked with. He is survived by his wife and two young children.

Law Enforcement Safety 5K will be held December 15, 2012 at 10am. The cost is $10 and registration starts at 9:30 am at the Corner of Washington and Cooke St. The race begins on the Mount Pulaski Town Square at the corner of Washington and Jefferson Streets.

Article continues after sponsor message

Participants will follow a professionally measured course through Mount Pulaski. Run/walk is self-timed and the first 50 finishers will receive a medal. Participants can enjoy snack stations along the 5k route including hot chocolate and cookies.

All proceeds benefit the Trooper Kyle Deatherage Memorial Fund. Please make the check out to the "Kyle Deatherage Memorial Fund"

If you would like to make a donation directly. Please mail to:

Kyle Deatherage Memorial Fund

12455 State Route 143

Highland, IL 62149

More like this:

Related Video: