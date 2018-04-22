Article continues after sponsor message

GODFREY - The Illinois and Missouri chapters of the Lymphatic Education and Research Network celebrated their 20th anniversary Saturday along with patients, healthcare professionals, industry leaders, friends and family with a 5K walk and run at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey.

The run and walk not only marked the Lymphatic Education and Research Networks anniversary but helped to raise greater awareness for the 10 million Americans and 140 million worldwide suffers of lymphedema and lymphatic diseases.

For more information on the Lymphatic Education and Research Network, which seeks to accelerate the prevention, treatment and cure of lymphatic diseases, visit www.lymphaticnetwork.org.

More like this: