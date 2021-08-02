MADISON COUNTY - A judge Monday morning sentenced convicted murderer - Kadeem L. Noland - to a total of 65 years in prison after she heard a video of the defendant severely beating and threatening a potential witness.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said Noland will be required to serve 100 percent of his sentence.

In May, a Madison County jury found Noland guilty of first-degree murder.

“The hearing of her screams and your threats shows the character and violence of defendant,” Circuit Judge Kyle Napp said.

“You are a violent man, and my job is to keep you from committing any more violence," the judge said.

Defense attorney Steve Griffin argued that a co-defendant got a sweet deal to testify, but the judge said the female did not have a gun and did not commit murder. The state also introduced evidence that the man - Kadeem L. Noland, date of birth 08-28-1992 - also committed an aggravated battery while being held in the Alton City Jail.

The murder occurred in Granite City. Noland came from St. Louis to Granite City to commit the terrible act.

The Granite City Police responded to reports of gunfire on Benton Street in Granite City on January 9, 2020. The victim - Jason Thomas - was found to be deceased when officers arrived on the scene. An investigation led police to a St. Louis hotel, where Noland was arrested.

Haine thanked the Granite City Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Alton Police Department, and Assistant State’s Attorney’s Jacob Harlow and Katie Warren for their strong work in investigating and prosecuting the case.

