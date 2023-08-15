ALTON - The Alton High School Class of 1973 is marking a major milestone at their 50th Class Reunion later this fall. To celebrate, a four-day Reunion Weekend from Oct. 11-15 jam-packed with activities has been planned with the reunion itself taking place on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Classmates will reflect and catch up from 5 to 11 p.m. at The Commons on the campus of Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey.

“This is the BIG ONE! The Golden Anniversary of our High School Graduation,” event organizers wrote in a press release. “It’s definitely time to reconnect, reminisce, and ‘catch up’ on those 50 years.

“The committee has been working hard to plan an exciting and fun weekend for all of us. We are planning a 4-day celebration to commemorate this momentous occasion.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Events planned for Reunion Weekend include the following: Sunset Cruises in Grafton

Morning Walk on Thursday, Oct. 12

Thursday Night Mixer

Friday Night Mixer

Football Game & Parade

Golf Outing

Main Reunion Event on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 5 to 11 p.m.

In the midst of the Reunion Weekend festivities are the AHS Homecoming parade and football game on Friday, Oct. 13. The Class of 1973 will have a float in the Homecoming Parade this year, which classmates can follow to the stadium after an informal get-together planned at Johnson’s Corner at 5:00 p.m.

Once the float passes by around 6 p.m., those interested can follow the float on foot to the stadium for the game, which starts at 7 p.m. At halftime, classmates will leave for the mixer at the Post Commons.

For more information and updates on the AHS Class of 1973 50th Class Reunion, join the Alton Senior High School Class of ‘73 Facebook group.

More like this:

Related Video: