ALTON - Jane Edwards of Bullard, Texas, was the $50,000 grand-prize winner of the annual Marquette Catholic Raffle on Saturday night.

Edwards is the grandmother of Marquette Catholic freshman Ashlyn Wiginton.

Tom Chappell of Alton was the second-place winner of $5,000. Amy Denother of Godfrey won $500, Wendie Peipert of Godfrey won $250, and Simmons Law Firm & Alton Steel won $250. Greg and Mindy Snider won the free tuition.

Mary Hough, of Marquette Catholic coordinated the event, and said it is a “huge” fund-raising opportunity each year for the school. Marquette increased its total raffle ticket sales this year by nearly 12 percent over last year. The top three family raffle ticket sellers were the Harris, Buhs and Hurst families. Nearly 60 percent of all tickets sold were attribute to a family with a Marquette student.

“We met our goal in terms of ticket sales and we had a great turnout on Saturday night to announce the winners,” she said. “We had $62,000 in cash prizes. We also do the free tuition for one person. It was a lot of fun and a great night.”

