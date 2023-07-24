ST. LOUIS - Boeing has announced its future aerospace program would be a $2 billion investment in St. Louis which would create 500 jobs. The company will seek tax breaks and Boeing is in discussions with St. Louis International Airport about the expansion.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page issued this statement:

“This project will reinforce our dominance as a region that builds the future of aviation, creates pathways to exciting careers, and showcases the pride and talent of St. Louis County.”

Boeing would receive tax breaks on the expansion that would amount to a 50% break on real and personal property tax for 10 years if St. Louis County approves the proposal. There would be no tax breaks on existing taxes.

Boeing announced on Monday it is deepening support of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and its efforts to promote aerospace safety, security and sustainability. The company today named its first liaison to the United Nations agency, which is based in Montreal.

Article continues after sponsor message

Boeing executive liaison Mildred Troegeler will work closely with ICAO and the International Coordinating Council of Aerospace Industries Associations (ICCAIA) on global and regional initiatives for a safer and more sustainable aerospace ecosystem.

“For nearly 80 years, ICAO has played a key role in coordinating the development and implementation of global standards for safe and efficient air travel,” said Tom Galantowicz, Boeing vice president of Product and Services Safety. “As commercial aviation grows and adopts new technology, it is more important than ever that we do this work with global cooperation.”

Boeing participates in ICAO working groups and panels, sharing technical expertise on topics including safety, sustainability and innovation. The company also collaborates through membership in ICCAIA and other industry associations.

“Decarbonizing aerospace is both the challenge and opportunity of our lifetime, and it takes everyone working together,” said Chris Raymond, Boeing chief sustainability officer and member of its Executive Council. “We are excited to establish this important link between Montreal/ICAO and Boeing. We look forward to supporting ICAO’s efforts to set environmental standards for aviation and informing global policies on innovation, sustainable aviation fuels and other key global initiatives.”

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact.

More like this: