ALTON - Monday, Sept. 18, kicked off the start of student disciplinary hearings following a series of physical altercations between students at Alton High School on Aug. 30.

The Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education held five hearings from 4–8 p.m. on Monday. All five students were expelled, though the terms of their expulsions differed.

Four students were expelled effective immediately until June 1, 2024. One student was expelled until June 1, 2025. Expelled students cannot be on school property, nor can they attend or participate in school-sponsored events for the duration of their expulsion.

In order to continue their education and fulfill requirements to graduate, these students can enroll in the Madison County Regional Office of Education 41 alternative schooling program.

One student was offered homeschooling or remote learning options rather than the alternative schooling program, which would allow the student to graduate from Alton High School.

Another student was expelled until June 1, 2024, but may be eligible to return to Alton High School on January 1, 2024, under principal supervision. This student will finish the Fall 2023 semester via virtual learning.

The Board of Education had planned six hearings today but only completed five because one student was absent. The Board will conduct three more hearings before their regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Six hearings are planned for Wednesday, Sept. 20, and another six for Thursday, Sept. 21. Friday will round out the hearings with four more, for a total of 25 scheduled this week.

The Board has said multiple times that they cannot and will not comment on specific students or student disciplinary matters, as this information is protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

