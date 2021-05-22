ROXANA - Five students from the Riverbend and Metro East Region are among the 49 high school seniors across the nation who will receive $16,000 college scholarships from the Phillips 66 Dependent Scholarship Program.

The competitive program is open to outstanding college-bound students whose parents work for Phillips 66 or its subsidiaries. The local area honorees representing both the Phillips 66 Hartford Terminal and the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery are:

Joshua Chambers son of Phillips 66 employee Nathaniel Chambers, senior at Collinsville High School

Chloe Langendorf daughter of Phillips 66 employee Daniel Langendorf, senior at Metro East Lutheran High School

Macie Lucas daughter of Phillips 66 employee James Lucas, senior at Roxana High School

Katelynne Roberts, daughter of Phillips 66 employee Brian Roberts, senior at Edwardsville High School

Travis (T.J.) Wilson, son of Phillips 66 employee Merideth Wilson, senior at Triad High School

“We congratulate Joshua, Chloe, Macie, Katelynne and TJon their achievements inside and outside the classroom and wish them every success in college,” said Melissa Erker, Phillips 66 Government and Community Relations for the Wood River Refinery. “Education is a core focus area for Phillips 66, and we’re proud to support these promising young students who are so dedicated to learning and achieving excellence.”

Phillips 66 has awarded $6.8 million in scholarships to 505 students since the start of the program in 2013. The awards are based on academic excellence, community service and financial need. Scholarship America, a neutral, third-party administrator of educational assistance programs, selects the recipients and manages the program for Phillips 66.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company’s master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,200 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $55 billion of assets as of March31, 2021. For more information, visitwww.phillips66.comor follow us on Twitter@Phillips66Co.

