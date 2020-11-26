5 Healthy Tips for Staying Fit During the Holidays Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Being healthy doesn’t mean you can’t indulge a little during the holidays. Keep the following tips in mind if you want to enjoy your holiday festivities without the guilt. No Pain, No Cake (Stay consistent) Even if you’re traveling away for the holidays, there are still ways you can maintain your workout routine. Find the nearest gym ahead of time Do at-home workouts Go for a walk or jog in the morning

Eat before you go Before the festivities begin, start your day with a quick and easy protein powder or collagen protein shake blended with your favorite fruits or yogurt.

You can still have that piece of pie afterward, but you won’t feel as tempted for seconds or thirds. Article continues after sponsor message Beware of the booze Alcohol, while fun and festive, contains empty calories and no nutritional value.

Excessive drinking can also interfere with your ability to grow and maintain muscle.

Drink in moderation, and maybe swap the spiked eggnog for a club soda. Eat, drink, and be wary (Balance is key) It’s okay to treat yourself during the holiday season, just don’t go overboard.

Limit the sweets, and load up on healthy carbs and protein instead.

Keep your fitness and nutrition goals in mind or create new ones to focus on during the holiday season — hello, bulking season! Chill out! Whether it's traveling, hosting your in-laws, or trying to find the budget for gifts, the holiday season can add a lot of additional stress to our lives, so don't put too much pressure on yourself to exceed goals. Believe it or not, it is possible to maintain your healthy lifestyle during the holidays. Remember to stay consistent with your workouts, try setting more feasible goals, and enjoy your time off spent time with loved ones.