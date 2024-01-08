EDWARDSVILLE - Olive Burch goes out of her way to be kind. The Albert Cassens Elementary School fourth grader recently went above and beyond to write positive messages for all of her friends and classmates.

In recognition of her kindness, Olive Burch is a Gerard Fischer Student of the Month for the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

At Albert Cassens, Burch participates in the Garden Club and Cody's Office Crew. She also helps with the morning announcements. When she’s not at school, she enjoys arts and crafts and participates in tap, jazz, ballet and lyrical dance.

Burch loves meeting new people. She tries hard to be a good friend all the time. Even though she was only asked to write one note for a friend, she took it upon herself to hang notes on all of the lockers for her peers to find. Burch knows how much a tiny act of kindness can impact someone’s day.

“Giving more than one person will brighten more than one spirit. When everyone gets a gift, everyone has an opportunity to feel happy!” Burch said. “I felt super happy. Knowing that they were happy made me feel proud of myself.”

It’s no surprise that Burch wants to help people when she grows up, too. She plans to be either a third-grade teacher or a doctor. She has some time to decide, but until then, she will continue to be a good friend to everyone and show kindness to all.

“If you see someone who is upset, being kind to them will help them feel better about themselves. When you are kind to someone you can make a friend and have someone to be with you,” she added. “I always have an open mind to meeting new people. You never know, they could become your best friend for the rest of your life.”

Congratulations to Olive for this recognition by ECUSD7 and Gerard Fischer!

