East Alton, Illinois on October 13, 2012 at The Berk. This is a Mixed Doubles Bring Your Own Partner Dart Tournament to help raise money and toys for the Toys for Tots Charity. To enter this tournament you will need $10 and a new unwrapped toy. All money and toys from this tournament will stay in this area to support the local families that need help this holiday season. As the number of families in need grow, our efforts to help continue to grow with it.

As this is our 4th year doing this tournament, it has grown with each passing year. Our 1st year we had only 16 teams and raised est. $1500. Just this past year we have grown to 40 teams and raised over $5000. We will have a 50/50 drawing at different times throughout this event. The Toys for Tots trains (Paper trains that you write your name on and they are displayed in the bar), that sell for $1 will be available at The Berk from now until early December. If you cannot make the tournament you can always buy a new toy and drop it off at The Berk as it is an official drop off point for Toys for Tots.

Contact information for Toys For Tots is Glen Heimer (618) 433-1281

For Dart Tournament information contact Curtis Willeford (618) 980-2595

