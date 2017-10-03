ALTON - The David W. Johnson Memorial Foundation will be hosting their annual golf tournament at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, at Cloverleaf Golf Course.

Michelle Krysl, who helped start the DWJ Memorial Foundation in memory of father, said the proceeds from the tournament go straight back to benefiting the community.

"He was the grand knight of the Knights of Columbus, here in Hardin" she said. "He was also the president of the Calhoun Entertainment Company so we donate to both of those because that was his calling, doing things in the community. The other thing we do include any local benefits with people battling cancer or any other hardships like that. Everything that we bring in goes right back out."

Krysl said the tournament is not only a lot of fun but has been a great way to help give back to the community through scholarships and donations to the Calhoun Recycling Center.

"My dad was an absolutely terrible golfer, but he absolutely loved it," Krysl said. "So we wanted to do this as a way to have fun and honor him. We figured this was something he'd be really happy with."

The tournament will be a four man scramble for $65 a golfer. Breakfast, lunch, beer and drinks will be provided.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, October 7, at Cloverleaf Golf Course and every golfer that plays in the tournament will receive a free future round of golf.

Teams can sign up by calling or texting 618-535-3967 or visit the DWJ Memorial Golf Tournament page on Facebook.

