On Saturday, August 24th, The Mustard Seed Peace Project will host its 4th Annual “Beer & Wine Tasting” Fundraiser at Chez Marilyn, 119 W. 3rd St., Alton, from 3-6PM. We will be raffling off 2 prizes: One Booze Bucket (must be 21 to enter), and a Private 10 Person Schlafly Tour valued at $100. The cost of Raffle Tickets is $1 each, or 6 for $5.

The mission of The Mustard Seed Peace Project is to empower families worldwide by developing sustainable programs and by raising awareness of global needs.

The Peoples’ Choice of Beer and Wine Entries, will win a $50 Cash Prize and a Stein!

This event is open to the public, you must be 21 to sample the beer and wine. Tickets purchased in advance are $20 per person; at the door, the price will be $25 per person. Your ticket includes heavy appetizers; samples of local home brewed beers and a performance by The Typsy Gypsy Band! Tickets will be available at the Block Party in downtown Alton on August 17th from 4-7PM, and online through our website www.mustardseedpeaceproject.com.

Get your family and friends together and enjoy a fun filled afternoon at Chez Marilyn’s! There will be a Taste for All to enjoy!

