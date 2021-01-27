SPRINGFIELD – On Tuesday, January 26th, the 48th Legislative District Committee met to select the finalists for interviews to fill the vacancy in nomination after State Senator Andy Manar resigned his seat in the Illinois Senate. Interviews will be conducted on Saturday, January 30th . On Saturday, February 6th, the 48th Legislative District Committee will meet again to discuss & vote on the appointment. Time and location for the vote will be advised.

Applicants were asked to submit a resume or biography, detailed statement describing their involvement within the Democratic Party, detailed statement regarding their electability & vision for the 48th State Senate District, and a headshot. Applications had to be submitted by Monday, January 25th at 5pm. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, a resident of the 48th State Senate District for at least two years & be a Democrat in good standing.

Finalists for the 48th State Senate Appointment include:

Lisa Badger, Springfield Park Board Member

Shad Edwards, retired Illinois State Police

Frank McNeil, former Springfield Alderman

Doris Turner, Springfield Ward 3 Alderwoman

Roberta Vojas, Macoupin County Board Member

Ruth Waller, Macon County State’s Attorney’s office

Chase Wilhelm, previous candidate for State Representative (IL 95th)

Julie Moore Wolfe, Mayor of Decatur

The 48th State Senate District includes a large section of central Illinois, stretching from the east side of Springfield to Decatur then heading south to include Christian and Montgomery Counties and portions of Macoupin and northern Madison Counties. A map of the 48th State Senate District can be found at http://senatorandymanar.com/48th-district/map.

