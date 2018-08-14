ELDRED - Eldred has been bustling over the past week with the Queen of Hearts drawing set for Tuesday night at the Eldred American Legion with a jackpot of over $466,000.

A winner will be drawn sometime Tuesday evening.

Michael Lake, of the Eldred American Legion, said more than 30,000 tickets were sold on Monday.

“We sold over 30,000 Sunday and 25,000 on Saturday,” he said. “We were also busy on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday selling. On Monday, we have been backed up to the kitchen all day long with one guy selling tickets and the other collecting money.”

Lake said one person came in Monday and purchased 2,000 tickets, an entire roll. He said last week an estimated 10,000 beers were sold at the Legion and he said that didn’t include the tallies at the two bars down the street.

Queen of Hearts is a game where players buy raffle tickets for a weekly drawing. Raffle organizers hang a bulletin board with playing cards randomly placed in rows, turned over. Each card gets labeled with a number. Players buy raffle tickets each week, usually around $1 apiece, write a number on their raffle ticket and drop it in a bucket.

Eldred American Legion Commander Jon Baker said after last week's drawing: "Next week we will reach our cap at about $466,000. The $466,000 takes into account what has already been paid. If someone draws the Queen of Hearts next week, the person will get at least half the pot even if he or she is not present, or the full amount if the winner is there.”

Baker continued: "If someone pulls out the Queen of Hearts first, the game is over."

Every time one ticket is sold for $1, the Eldred American Legion gets 20 cents. Whatever cannot be paid Tuesday, will be rolled over into another game.

