EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine announced Tuesday that an Alton man has been convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault and child pornography, resulting in a 45-year prison sentence. Ryan M. Nation, 39, received the sentence for convictions on one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of child pornography.

Nation pleaded guilty Tuesday to committing sexual acts with a child on March 15, 2022, and using a phone to make a recording of the assault.

“We will continue to work with law enforcement and use any available resources to investigate and prosecute those who prey on children,” Haine said. “I commend the diligent work of law enforcement and the prosecution team in our Children’s Justice Division, who worked hard to ensure this offender will no longer be a threat to our children and our community.”

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office spearheaded the investigation, which began with a cybertip received through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, with assistance from the U.S. Secret Service Task Force. Haine also commended Assistant State’s Attorney Ali Foley and the Madison County Child Advocacy Center for their work on the case.

The sentence consists of a 36-year prison term for predatory criminal sexual assault and a 9-year term for child pornography. These sentences must be served back-to-back, and Nation will be required to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence for the assault count.

